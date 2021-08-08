Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,753 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

