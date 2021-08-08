Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NYSE:BAX opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.72. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

