Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.50 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

