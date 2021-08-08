Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

