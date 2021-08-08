Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 110,838 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.