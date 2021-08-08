Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,812 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $4,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,528 shares of company stock worth $200,162,973. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

