Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,676 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.