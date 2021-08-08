Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $230.15 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

