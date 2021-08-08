Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $35.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Ontrak stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Ontrak has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ontrak by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

