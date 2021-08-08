Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

