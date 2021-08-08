Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $9.06

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

