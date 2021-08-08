Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.05

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.05 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 231.35 ($3.02). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 619,620 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £729.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

