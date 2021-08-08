Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.49

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and traded as low as $40.40. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

