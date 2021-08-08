IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). IOG shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 115,342 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

