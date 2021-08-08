IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). IOG shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 115,342 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of IOG in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

