Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

