DAOBet Trading 183.1% Higher This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 183.1% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $4,030.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,163.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01291579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00342739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00130161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

