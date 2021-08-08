Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 4.87 ($0.06), with a volume of 185,707 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.34. The company has a market cap of £14.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

