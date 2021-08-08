GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,742.91

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $272,742.91 and approximately $484.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006271 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

