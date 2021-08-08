ION Price Reaches $0.0336 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. ION has a total market cap of $461,908.86 and $380.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,635,159 coins and its circulating supply is 13,735,159 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

