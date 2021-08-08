Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02. Cutera has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.