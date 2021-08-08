Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
