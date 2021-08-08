Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

