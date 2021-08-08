Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.50). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $32.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

