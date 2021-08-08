BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

