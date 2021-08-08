AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $11.51 on Friday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

