Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,257 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

