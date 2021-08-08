Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,257 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

