Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.42 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

