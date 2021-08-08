Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $664,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crane were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,235 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

