Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded at WH Ireland

WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.