LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

