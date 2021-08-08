Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,353 shares of company stock worth $502,869 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

