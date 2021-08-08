Wister Walcott Sells 8,000 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRIN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. Marin Software Incorporated has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 252.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

