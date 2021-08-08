Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

