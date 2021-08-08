Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

