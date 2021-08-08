Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,430 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

