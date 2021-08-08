Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NVR by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,212.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,796.87 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,941.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

