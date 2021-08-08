Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.29 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $485.70 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,067 shares of company stock worth $9,961,204. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

