Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.