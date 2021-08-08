Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 909,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.