Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.16% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PICB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.