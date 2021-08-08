Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $393,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $265.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

