Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.16.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.15 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $811.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.