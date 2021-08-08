Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,243,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.