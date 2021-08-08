Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $3,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 253,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 341,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

