Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,704,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 14,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

