Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

