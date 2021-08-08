noob.finance ($NOOB) Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $45,603.23 and approximately $7,012.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00130767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00150765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,279.60 or 0.99684660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00794851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

