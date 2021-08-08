Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

