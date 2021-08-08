Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

