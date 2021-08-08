Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

