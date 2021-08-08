Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
